Actress Hina Khan once again stormed the internet with her sun-kissed selfie, within no time the photo got more than two lakh views with hundreds of lovable comments. Her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her gorgeous natural beauty and called her real diva of the industry.

In the photo, she can be seen smiling ear to ear, donned her all-time gym tracksuit, and completed her look with a check printed headband. A fan wrote: Hina is the best actress and getting positive vibes from her. Another user wrote: Her sunkissed pictures are always the best, she inspires all every day.

Earlier this day, Hina shared an ace mirror selfie where she wore her same tracksuit– hot pink sports top teamed up with black jeggings. Indeed, no one can stop her when it comes to fitness as her recent posts display her love for fitness.

The diva is also religiously fasting in the month of Ramadan, howbeit she doesn’t comprise with her exercise regime, even her fitness trainer got surprised after seeing her dedication towards workout.

Talking about her part in the battle against the contagious COVID-19, the diva is playing a key role in spreading awareness related to the deadly virus. She urged her fans not to step outside and observe social distancing.

Earlier this month, she posted two crucial videos, wherein one video, she shared an easy DIY method of a homemade mask, while second of how to sanitise fruits and vegetables which are being bought from outside.

