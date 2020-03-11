Television actor Hina Khan shares an adorable post for Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan on his birthday. Take a look at the pictures–

Television queen Hina Khan, who was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web film Hacked, recently shared an adorable wish for her Kasautii Zindagi Kay costar Parth Samthaan on his birthday. The hottie shared a photo pouting with Parth Samthaan dressed a white casual top with pink trousers, meanwhile Parth as always is looking dapper in a black t-shirt.

This will not be wrong to say that Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan shared a spicy bond on-screens and are in good terms off-screens as well. Though, Hina Khan left the show long back but looking at her Instagram photos, it seems that the hottie still has strong bonds with her costars and are often spotted together with Erica Fernandez, Aamna Sharif and Karan Singh Grover.

On the professional front, Hina Khan last appeared in web series Damaged 2 and post to which she was also seen in several web films like Lines, Soulmate, Wish List and The Country of Blind.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s adorable post–

Moreover, the hottie has also showcased her talent in music videos like Bhasoodi after Bigg Boss 13 and Raanjhana with Priyanka Sharma in Arijit Singh’s track.

