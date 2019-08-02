Hina khan enjoyed a movie date with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky shared the pictures on Instagram and the couple seen twinning like pros. Hina brings out some time for his family and his partner.

Hina Khan enjoyed a movie date with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Mumbai recently. Rocky took Hina to her birthplace Srinagar for a workshop post which he came back to Mumbai. However, as Hina returned to Mumbai, Rocky made sure that he takes her out. Rocky and Hina went out for a nice and romantic movie date. They went to watch Lion King and rocky shared the photo on Instagram.

The couple is looking stunning in their twinning white. Rocky Jaiswal was the producer of Hina’s debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and since then, they are sharing this beautiful relationship. In between the hectic schedule, Hina’s mother paid her a visited. Hina seems happy and enjoying on the shooting set with her mother.

A few days back, Hina was busy shooting in the hills but now she is back to Mumbai and spending quality time with her beau Rocky. No matter how much the actress is busy or how hectic her schedule is going on, Television star Hina Khan never misses her regular routine to the gym. She recently uploaded a gym picture on Instagram that goes viral. Other than that Hina is quick to social media and made a good interaction with her fans.

Yesterday, television diva Hina Khan had spotted celebrating her best friend Priyanka Sharma’s birthday. She fully enjoyed the night with her best friend, family, and other friends. Hina’s friends are always happy with her as she always has a personal space for them.

Talking about her films, Hina Khan will be seen in the upcoming film Lines, directed by Hussain Khan. Hina has been seen in other short films like Smartphone. Hina is about to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s film, she will appear in the role of a fashion editor. Because of the aspiration of Bollywood debut, Hina left the role of Komolika in the popular television Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

