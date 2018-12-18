Television queen Hina Khan has been ruling the small screen for a very long time now. With her splendid acting skills and gorgeous looks, Hina Khan has managed to gain a massive fan following on social media too. The star keeps on surprising her fans with latest hot and happening photos of her. Enjoying a fanbase of over 4 million people on Instagram, Hina Khan has become a social media star.

Its proved that Hina Khan is an all-time stunner!

Continuing to melt hearts, Hina Khan is surfacing on the internet for her latest bold photoshoot now. Treating her fans with an extremely hot look, Hina Khan proves that she deserves all the popularity. The beauty queen did a sizzling photo shoot for the popular magazine FHM and slayed it like a pro. Donning a sexy outfit with a finishing of fishnet on her waist, Hina can be seen striking a sensuous pose for the photo. The official page of the magazine uploaded the photo saying that Hina Khan is their girlfriend for the month of December.

Well, this is not the first time that Hina Khan is raising temperatures with her hotness. She keeps on posting the astonishing stills on her official Instagram profile. The lady who started her career by playing a typical bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has now become one of the fashionistas of small screens, giving goals to many girls out there. The craziness for her was evident when one introduction video of Hina as Komolika broke records on YouTube and levelled up the TRP of the show. Hina is currently on a break with the show as she shooting for her big Bollywood break. Yes! The hottie will soon be seen on the silver screen with Farida Jalal in her debut movie!

