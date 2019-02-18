Hina Khan is counted amongst the most stylish actors of the Television industry who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut as well. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. She is looking beautiful dressed in a blue crop top and a stylish skirt. Her perfect eyeliner and hairdo makes the diva look even more gorgeous.

Hina Khan's stylish look will make you gush over her beauty

Hina Khan is a fashioninsta and no one can doubt upon this fact, her sartorial choices and trendy attires creates a alot of buzz in the industry. The Internet sensation masters in making heads turn with her curves and perfect makeup. Currently, the actor’s Komolika avatar for the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is winning hearts and it seems the actor is enjoying her role to the fullest with her breathtaking attire and looks, which she regularly uploads on social media. Recently, the actor is again making news for her stunning photos and ravishing looks. She took to her Instagram story to upload pictures wherein she is looking pretty dressed in a crop top with a stylish skirt. The combination of blue and yellow is complimenting the diva well.

Her on-point eyeliner and half-up and half-down hairstyle is adding more to her beauty. The actor majorly gained limelight after appearing in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 11. She transformed her image well from a Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor to a full fledged independent girl. The actor is a fitness freak and regularly updates her workout videos and pictures on social media. The hardworking actor leaves no chance of prooving herself well on screens and regularly updates her fans with her latest photos. Hina is also among the highest paid stars of the industry.

Here are some photos of the diva–



