Television queen Hina Khan, who basked lot of appreciation for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika has a mix of good and bad news for fans. The good news being that Hina will soon be seen on the silverscreen with her debut movie. Yes! Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut next year and the bad news is that she will have to take a little break from Kasautii zindagi Kay as he is preoccupied with the shoot of her upcoming debut movie. Here's all we know!

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan has created a buzz on the internet with the news of her launch in Bollywood. The television star rose to fame gradually with her daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and later grabbed all the attention by her stints in reality show Big Boss. These days Hina is winning hearts with her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay but sadly, she will have to take a short break from it. Yes, Hina will not be seen in the show for a while, as she had priorly committed to the makers of her debutant movie and so, she will only be able to shoot for Kasuatii after she finished the shoot of her upcoming debut movie.

Hina Khan has become one of the most popular television divas who is not only known for her superb acting skills but also steals the show with her astonishing photos. The small screen star Hina Khan is seemingly favoured by her lady luck very much. First, she bagged the iconic role of Komolika in the love saga sequel and now, she will be initiating her career on the big screen too. Now that Hina Khan has got her ticket to Bollywood, she is juggling up between both of her projects. The movie which will mark the debut of Hina Khan in Bollywood will be helmed by Hussain Khan and penned by Rahat Kazmi, Shakti Singh. Interestingly, the movie is said to be of a women centric storyline and Hina’s role demands a lot.

In one of the media interviews, Hina Khan opened up about it and said that she is challenging herself in a lot of ways for this movie, be it acquiring different skills or introducing to a new medium. Hina Khan also went on saying that she love the fact that the movie is based in a time and place where there is no chaos of a city life and is away from all the competition, rush and technology.

Earlier than Hina Khan, there have been many actors from small screen who took a jump to the big screen and gained success, for example Mouni Roy, Radhika Madan, Aamna Sharif, Yami Gautam. Let us see what life has instore for Hina Khan.

