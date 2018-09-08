Hina Khan, who grabbed a lot of fame from one of the biggest reality shows Bigg Boss in Season 11, has never failed to astonish her fans with her stunning photos. As of now, Hina Khan is enjoying a much-awaited vacation with her family and we are in awe looking at her ravishing vacation photos.

Television queen Hina Khan is having the time of her life with her family in London. As the actor informed her fans earlier, she is on a vacation trip in London and now here we bring the hot and happening stills from her trip. Hina Khan, as always, is breaking the internet with her alluring looks. The gorgeous diva took to instagram to share pictures from her dream time where she can be seen wearing a striped shirt paired with a bright yellow skirt, making our day colourful.

Hina Khan is looking like a ray of sunshine in this radiant outfit and no doubt, the glow on her face is quite noticeable. We are falling for the heart-shaped earrings that this gorgeous lady is carrying and the fact that it is completing the outfit so much. In this yellow avatar, Hina Khan is posing like a boss leaving all of us breathless.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar at Twinkle Khanna’s book launch will give you major bromance goals!

Hina Khan has shared some more pictures from the vacation to keep her fans updated. In these pictures, she can be seen sitting with her family and having a gala time.

Also Read: Disha Patani’s latest dance video will kickstart your weekend!

On the work front, Hina Khan is reportedly a part of the much-awaited soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kayy reboot wherein she will be playing the role of Komolika. Hina Khan started with her role as Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played a positive role for 8 long years. So, it will be a big turning point in her career if she agrees to play the role of one of the most famous vamps of Indian television. The truth is still unknown about her playing the negative character but the fans are eagerly waiting to see her returning to the television world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More