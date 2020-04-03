In a recent post by Hina Khan, she is teaching all of us how can we stop the unnecessary virus from entering our house and how can we sanitize our things which we are purchasing from outside. Read the full article to know more.

As the people suffering from the deadly coronavirus are increasing day by day, it is very necessary to take precautions. Everybody is trying their best to keep them as well as their families safe from this virus, all are taking utmost care in staying safe. The television stars are doing their best in keeping the people aware of the virus. One of a very famous television star Hina Khan is posting at least one video a day to keep the people informed about the precautionary measures and aware them about it.

In a recent video which she shared on her social account, it can be seen that she stepped out of her house to buy some groceries and food. The actress stated in her video that how important is it to sanitize everything before you enter your house. Therefore, to sanitize all the things she brought from outside, she took a bucket of hot water with soap and Dettol. Hina mentioned how this soap is beneficial, as it will kill the virus present on the stuff and there is even a shortage of sanitizers in the market, so the soap will work.

Khan gave the caption of the post as COVID 19 safety measures, she said that it is her way of avoiding all the unnecessary things in the house as we buy groceries from outside it may have something fatal with it which we may miss sometimes, so she hopes that it will be helpful for all of us.

Hina said that hot water is easily available at everyone’s house which can help in killing the virus, She said that at times we touch milk packets, vegetables which might have virus stuck on them, so it is better to wash them in the hot water first and then use them.

