Ekta Kapoor has already confirmed that she has roped in Erica Fernandes to play the female lead in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and now according to the latest speculations which have been doing rounds on social media, Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has been approached to play the negative character in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Television queen Ekta Kapoor shattered all TRP records back in 2001 when she launched telly series Kasautii Zindagii Kay 17 years ago which showcased the ironical love saga of Prerna (Shweta) Anurag (Cezanne Khan) and the show became extremely popular among viewers in no time. However, Ekta Kapoor has created a lot curiosity among fans after she announced that Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be getting a rebooted version. Ekta Kapoor has already confirmed that she has roped in Erica Fernandes to play the female lead in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and now according to the latest speculations which have been doing rounds on social media, Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has been approached to play the negative character in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

In the original series, television actress Urvashi Dholakia played the role of the ultimate vamp Komolika which will now be played by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai actor Hina Khan, according to latest media reports.

Soon after names of telly actors like Mohit Raina, Sharad Malhotra were doing rounds for being approached for the lead role, but according to latest reports, television actor Kushal Tandon has been roped in to play the male lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay rebooted. Also, Deepak Qazir, who played the role of Anurag Basu’s father in the original serial, will once again, is playing the role of Anura’s father in the rebooted version.

17 years ago Shweta Tiwari as Prerna became a household name after Kasautii Zindagii Kay became extremely popular. Even the vamp of the serial, Komolika (played by Urvashi Dholakia) became immensely famous and especially her attire and eye make up in the serial.

Fans are extremely curious to watch the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with an entire new caste all together. Ekta Kapoor keeps sharing updates from the developments of the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More