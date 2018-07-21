The iconic Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagi Kay finally gets a male protagonist and its none other than Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samthaan. Yes, Barun Sobti and Sharad Malhotra fans will have to wait for another show as the makers of KZK have finalised Parth Samthaan for the telly series.

Yes! It’s none other than Parth Samthaan who will be seen playing the role of Anurag in the iconic drama Kasautii Zindagi Kay. While Erica Fernandes of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke was finalised as Prerna, there were reports of Barun Sobti essaying the role of the male protagonist but it is confirmed that neither Barun nor Sharad will be seen in the show. The Star Plus show which starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani back in 2001 had a huge fan following.

