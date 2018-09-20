TV star and Bigg Boss season 11 Hina Khan posted a beautiful photo on her official Instagram account on Thursday, September 20, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful shimmery white crop top paired with lehenga. The best part of her outfit as she made a ponytail, instead of leaving her hair open.

Tv star Hina Khan, who is known for her intense workout videos, pictures, once again set the internet on fire with her latest post, which was uploaded by her on Instagram on Thursday, September 20. In the picture, Hina was seen wearing a beautiful shimmery white crop top paired with lehenga. To add more beauty to the outfit, she wore magnificent royal blue jhumkas.

It is always needless to mention, that Hina Khan carries herself with utmost glamour. The best part of her outfit was she made a ponytail, instead of leaving her hair open. The hairstyle looked more subtle and flaunted her heavy royal blue earnings.

Hina gained massive stardom after she played Akshara in Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 long years.

Following which she was seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11. Media reports say not the diva is going to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot.

The diva is quite popular on social media, but not everyone knows that the gorgeous hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently she shared the picture of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Earlier, she posted amazing pictures of her London trip, in which she was seen wearing some of the great outfits.

