Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has created a massive fan following for her post the show and has definitely won millions of hearts on the controversial reality show. However, it is known to all that Shilpa, who emerged as the winner and first runner-up Hina Khan never got along well with each other during the show and had plenty of fights inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Post the finale, Shilpa also said that she never wants to meet Hina Khan again and she has now claimed in an interview that Hina treated her like a servant in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Talking about Hina Khan’s behavior towards her, Shilpa told a leading daily,“It’s not easy to cook for 20 people. If I made extra food, they would complain; if it fell short, it was again an issue. Hina squirmed if the food was stale. Despite doing everything [I could], she wasn’t appreciative,” adding that Hina “treated me like a servant.” Talking about her Bigg Boss 11 journey, Shilpa added, “See, in the last 15 years, people did not love me, but the characters that I played. They did not know how I am in real life as Shilpa Shinde. So now, everyone, who voted for me, they know my real self.”

Talking about her future plans, Shilpa had said after the reality show finale, “I would rather explore the medium of films than television. After working for so many years, the way few people of the industry (referring to the producers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai) treated me, I am disheartened. I do not wish to work in the TV industry anymore.”