When it comes to talent, who can forget Television actor Hina Khan, who misses no chance of hitting the favorite list of her fans. Whether it is her phenomenal acting kills or her creative Instagram video, Hina Khan misses no chance of garnering attention. Further, the hottie also masters all arts as starting from singing, dancing to painting and acting, Hina Khan is an allrounder and knows how to conquer hearts.

The hottie commenced her acting career with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Akshara. After playing the role for eight years, Hina Khan left the show and focussed on showcasing her true personality to her audience by appearing in shows like Bigg Boss season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from winning hearts with her on-screen performances, Hina Khan also knows how to spread her magic with her voice. Recently, to treat her fans, recently, the actor shared a video on her Instagram story, where she is seen singing her most favourite song Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas.

With her sweet voice and feel, the hottie stunned her fans with the beautiful song from 1973 film Blackmail. On the work front, finally, Hina Khan’s long-awaited short film Smartphone is all set to release, which will surely drive away her fans boredom during the lockdown.