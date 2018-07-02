Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor Hina Khan trolled for wearing 'inappropriate' clothes at an event held for children suffering from Cancer. This is not for the first or second time that she has been suggested by the haters to wear more clothes or offer namaz instead of doing yoga. Last week, the actor was trolled for wearing a bikini during her summer vacay with boyfriend Rocky in Goa.

Yet again the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan was trolled on Instagram and this time for wearing an off-shoulder white colour shirt at an event. The actor attended an event that was held for children suffering from Cancer. She took to social media to share the photos from the function but unfortunately got trolled for wearing inappropriate clothes. One of the haters wrote, “cleavage show karne gai thi mahlle ki aunty hospital me… pagal aurat… kaha kya pehna chia woh to sikh leti…tere mabap ne kuch nai sikhaya.”

“Bikini ki baat alag hai, occasion wise kapre pehana chahiye,, I agree, par usne kya bura pehna hai,, a half off shoulder shirt and a pair of denims, and this is perfect for going to meet to children, of someone is fashionable and she can wear anything and don’t worry, there will be no any bad effects on children,, she isn’t showing anything, I really feel so sad that some people these days judge someone ( specially a girl ) on the basis of her clothing length, with this mindset how can be India will be a better place for women, think for it once”

“You are doing all this for publicity… But already u hv spoiled your image in BB house, that show is only for you kind of people who show themselves very good on screen but off screen and in BB house you can not hide…You dnt hv patience, manners, Atticates etc. YOU ARE COMPLETLY A CHEAP GIRL…HATE YOU”

“No dressing sense… kaisi jagah kaisa dress pahna chahiye she has no sense”

Jusssttt❤️ My life my rules🙌 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

This is not the first time that she has been trolled for wearing clothes of her choice. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress was trolled a week ago for wearing a bikini during her summer vacay in Goa. She was even suggested to offer Namaz instead of doing Surya Namaskar on Internation Yoga Day.

#GoaDiaries let’s swimmmmm 🏊‍♂️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

