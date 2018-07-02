Yet again the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan was trolled on Instagram and this time for wearing an off-shoulder white colour shirt at an event. The actor attended an event that was held for children suffering from Cancer. She took to social media to share the photos from the function but unfortunately got trolled for wearing inappropriate clothes. One of the haters wrote, “cleavage show karne gai thi mahlle ki aunty hospital me… pagal aurat… kaha kya pehna chia woh to sikh leti…tere mabap ne kuch nai sikhaya.”
You can’t touch it, hold it or buy it, you can only ..feel ..courage! And the sheer courage of these lovely souls taught me and inspired me today that even when life gives you a ‘due date’ you can always choose to make it beautiful with ‘Hope’. Life doesn’t have to be mundane for anyone no matter how ordinary we feel our journey, role or existence is , life is special as long as life ‘Is’. They taught me that marvel exists through simplicity. They taught me today to find colour even when your eyes are closed just like we dream, after all a little bit of dream is all we need. As a celebrity if contributing a few hours of our lives to interact with them can help motivate them fight harder there can be no better use of it, it gives them Hope that they can do the impossible and reach the other side as a fighter. #BackToSchool #InspiringFightersNotCancerPatient. #BeautifulSouls Thank you #Dr. Shripad D. Banavali (HOD) and #TataMemorialHospital for giving me this opportunity and connect with these angels..
ALSO READ: Gold actor Mouni Roy becomes the latest victim of online trolling, users call her ‘too skinny’
“Bikini ki baat alag hai, occasion wise kapre pehana chahiye,, I agree, par usne kya bura pehna hai,, a half off shoulder shirt and a pair of denims, and this is perfect for going to meet to children, of someone is fashionable and she can wear anything and don’t worry, there will be no any bad effects on children,, she isn’t showing anything, I really feel so sad that some people these days judge someone ( specially a girl ) on the basis of her clothing length, with this mindset how can be India will be a better place for women, think for it once”
“You are doing all this for publicity… But already u hv spoiled your image in BB house, that show is only for you kind of people who show themselves very good on screen but off screen and in BB house you can not hide…You dnt hv patience, manners, Atticates etc. YOU ARE COMPLETLY A CHEAP GIRL…HATE YOU”
“No dressing sense… kaisi jagah kaisa dress pahna chahiye she has no sense”
ALSO READ:
This is not the first time that she has been trolled for wearing clothes of her choice. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress was trolled a week ago for wearing a bikini during her summer vacay in Goa. She was even suggested to offer Namaz instead of doing Surya Namaskar on Internation Yoga Day.
ALSO WATCH: Hina Khan shows your attitude in front of Salman Khan at Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party 2018