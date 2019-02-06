Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Hina Khan has fallen prey to the trolls after wearing a dark pink outfit at Daboo Ratnani's party. Apparently, Hina Khan and Nora Fatehi have copied the outfits of an international rockstar Bebe Rexha. She wore as similar dress as Bebe Rexha wore for an outing. In the photograph, she has been featured along with an international rockstar, Bebe Rexha. In the caption, the followers have been asked to post the difference.

She wore the same dress at Daboo Ratnani's bash. She has been tagged in an Instagram page named Diet Sabya which covers the celebrities who copies the outfits. In the photograph, she has been featured along with an international rockstar, Bebe Rexha, Nora Fatehi and Hina Khan. In the caption, the followers have been asked to spot the fake. This is not the first time that a celebrity has been trolled for copying the outfit.

Earlier to this, Divyanka Tripathi was sported wearing a copy of Sabyasachi belt. Well, Divyanka responded the troll, and till now, neither Nora Fatehi nor Hina Khan had replied to the trolls.

Recently, the rumours were abuzz that Hina Khan had quit the show. Rubbishing the same, in an interview to a leading daily, the actor said she is going for a break for five-six months as she had signed for a movie. She had communicated her decision to the makers of the show. As of now, she won’t be seen post March.

Speaking about her role Komolika, Hina Khan said her role is all about nakhras and adaa. She dresses differently and has her own charm. She is a very unpredictable girl. The directors wanted different from the previous one.

