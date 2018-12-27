Telly queen Hina Khan is undoubtedly the new fashionista in town and one just can't get over her arresting looks. The diva boasts of over 4.1 million fans on Instagram and it is her alluring beauty that should be credited for her mounting popularity. Besides this, the diva keeps entertaining her fans with her uber hot pictures that she has never missed to upload online.

Donning an emerald green ghagra choli with some perfect set of accessories, the diva is once again nailing her look as Komolika. Keeping her tresses parted in waves, the diva is making the picture look not lesser than a beautiful masterpiece. The picture has garnered over 264k likes so far while the comment section is jampacked with compliments for the actor. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Also, it is not the only picture that has been driving her fans crazy but there are plenty of them. Here we have compiled some of Hina’s best photos that the diva has shared with her fans directly from her gallery. Take a look:

