Hina Khan is currently enjoying her family trip to London and treating her fans with her stunning vacation photos. Adding up to the collection, the gorgeous diva uploaded a new photo today from the streets of London. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan has a huge fanbase of 3.6 million followers on Instagram and every photo of her creates a buzz among her fans.

Actor Hina Khan is known to give her fans major fashion goals with her on-point and on-trend styling. This time too, we are amazed to see how the diva is pairing up her denim skirt with a red sweater and looking sexy as always. The television queen loves to keep her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. In the photo’s caption, Hina has mentioned that she is shopping in London, which is giving us all vacation vibes.

It is needless to mention how astonishing she looks with everything she wears but the most attractive part of this photo is her beautiful curly hair. In the photo, Hina is looking uber-stylish in this hot and happening outfit. The black aviators are surely creating a magic under the sun, making the outfit sexier. The best part of Hina Khan’s photos is her ever-so-lively and vibrant expressions that make everyone’s morning refreshing. Hina keep her style an amalgamation of sensuous and elegance and the outcome slays it!

Check out Hina Khan’s stunning pictures here:

After playing the role of Akshara in Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 long years, the pretty lady has reportedly decided to come back to the Indian serials with the much-awaited Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii KayReboot. Although this speculation is still not confirmed by Hina Khan or the makers of the show until now, fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback. Several reports also state that Hina could be the highest paid actors in the show but again, this report is also not confirmed yet.

