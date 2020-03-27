Hina Khan is one of the most talked television actresses she always managed to keep the camera on her. In a recent interview, the actress has unveiled her beauty secrets. Have a look.

Hina Khan is one of the most talked television actresses she always managed to keep the camera on her and always remain surrounded by the paparazzi. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress has unveiled her secrets. During quarantine, everyone is spending time at home and it is a perfect self-care time for all the stars. Hina Khan who always remained in the headlines also known for her amazing looks, healthy skin and perfect body. Girls admired her for her extravagant looks and body, they follow Hina Khan for her stunning appearance.

Her fans will be shocked to know that Hina Khan is not a diet freak. She usually skips diet and takes normal food. She told Pinkvialla that she kept on a diet when her shoots lined up, she reduced carbs. She did not give too much importance to it because her beau Rocky Jaiswal handles it all. Hina talked about his boyfriend which is not usual. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got the headlines but they do not see in a controversial manner. They rarely talk about their love on camera but this time Hina couldn’t stop herself from appreciating Rocky.

Hina Khan also reveals that she is also up to the cheat food and keeps the diet when she really wanted to look attractive. Talking about the actress, she was last seen in her debut film Hacked. The film does average in the box office but the fans loved her chemistry with Priyank in a music video Ranjhana. Hina Khan is also information for many females for her excellent dressing sense. Keep following NewsX for more updates on your favourite Hina Khan. Stay Home! Stay safe!

