Hina Khan photos: Hina Khan photos: Telly beauty Hina Khan is always up with a surprise for her fans. Luckily, all her treats are always unique and mind-blowing. Be it her casual look or beautiful Indian attire, Hina Khan never misses an opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks. The stunning lady who is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her Bollywood debut starring Farida Jalal.

In a shimmery dress with a metallic makeup, Hina Khan’s sensuous expressions are simply complimenting her latest look. We all know how active our stunning beauty on social media is! Treating her 4 million fans with an uber hot black and white picture, Khan’s latest post has so far garnered over 40k likes on photo-sharing app. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the sexy picture of Hina Khan that was posted on social media today i.e. December 15.

Television beauty, Hina Khan had a prior commitments before signing Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She was even noted saying that the makers of Star Plus’s famous show KZK2 have decided to start her track after 6 months of the show going on air.

