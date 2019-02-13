Hina Khan video in red lehenga: Former Bigg Boss 10 runner-up Hina Khan, who is currently essaying the role of Komolika in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been killing it on social media with her amazing videos!

Hina Khan video in red lehenga: Komolika steals the show! The sizzling Komolika of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been turning up the heat with her sultry avatar in the show. However, it is not just the show but even on social media, Hina Khan has been spreading her magic with her sexy and hot videos and photos which have been doing rounds on social media. In the latest video of Hina Khan which was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant looks stunning in a red lehenga-choli with stunning jewellery.

Her sexy back and the stylish walk are too amazing! The video is getting viral on social media within no time and fans are loving her desi yet sexy avatar! Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry who became a household name after she played the lead role as Akshara in Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been one of the most long-running shows of all times!

Hina Khan participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up on the show. Hina Khan is currently playing the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay but is soon going to leave the show due to her prior commitment to movies!

