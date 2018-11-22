Television’s babydoll Hina Khan is not just ruling hearts with her remarkable acting skills but has also become a social media sensation because of her hot and happening Instagram updates. Known for her beauty and grace, Hina Khan enjoys a massive fan following of more than 3.9 million followers on social media.

Currently, Hina Khan is playing the iconic role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and is swaying fans with her sexy looks in the show. Hina Khan is one of the hottest television actors who has not only increased the TRP of Ekta Kapoor’s show but has made many fans go crazy over her Komolika look. She recently took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her talking about some app. In this video, Hina Khan is carrying the Komolika look and is stealing the show just with it. Donning a black attire with silver jewellery on, Hina Khan is slaying it with her hotness. Have a look yourself!

Hina Khan shot to fame from her presence in Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant and since then she has always been hogging headlines. The gorgeous lady is quite popular for her sizzling photos on social media. Every now and then, Hina Khan treats her fans with astonishing photos and garners millions of likes on it. The on-trend fashion sense and glam looks of her often inspire her fans to dress stylishly. Hina was stuck with a household name till a very long time as she played the role of on-screen bahu and biwi Akshara but as soon as she left it and flaunted the glam avatars in Bigg Boss, her stardom took a sudden jump.

