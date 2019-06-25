One of the most sensational and popular actresses in the Indian television industry, Hina Khan surprised everyone when she paid a visit to the sets of her former show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, see photos.

Television actress Hina Khan broke millions of hearts after she quit the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic role of Komolika. Her portrayal of Komolika on the small screen was loved by fans and they were heartbroken after her exit from the show.

Not only her fans but even Hina Khan’s co-stars from the show were missing her and she gave them a wonderful surprise by visiting the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Tuesday and her adorable photos and videos from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot have gone viral on social media.

In the photos, we see Hina Khan having a gala time with her former co-stars from the show and their candid photos are too cute! Hina Khan played the role of Komolika in the show and her style, acting and screen presence was loved by one and all.

Hina Khan is one of the highest paid telly actresses who is best known for playing Akshara Singhania on Star Plus’s longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for more than 8 years.

Hina Khan also became more popular after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up on the show. Hina Khan is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan base on social media and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos which break the Internet in no time.

Hina Khan made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival this year.

