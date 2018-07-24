Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and first runner-up Hina Khan have now become veteran rivals. They made headlines with their stint on their show—their endless fights, arguments and much more. Even after the show ended, Shilpa and Hina left no stone unturned to take a dig at each other on several occasions. Even their fan pages on social media site Twitter keep getting into ugly clashes with each other. However, according to the latest speculations, Hina Khan has been roped in to play the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Shilpa and Hina got into a number of ugly spats during their stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house

Although she has not confirmed the news, her foe Shilpa has already grabbed all headlines after she reacted to this news and said that Hina Khan was already the Komolika of Bigg Boss 11.

On being asked about Hina’s negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Shilpa said that Hina can easily play a negative role as she is a good actress and playing the role of a vamp won’t be difficult for her.

Well, seems like their rivalry will not be over too soon. Shilpa and Hina got into a number of ugly spats during their stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Even after the show, they kept getting into fights on social media site Twitter. Hina Khan’s recently released her first Punjabi video song Bhasoodi which received mixed reviews from critics. The song has been crooned by Sonu Thakral.

In the much-awaited second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, television actor Erica Fernandes will be playing the role of Prerna while Parth Samthaan will be playing the role of Anurag.

Ekta Kapoor recently shared the promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and it is being loved by fans as well as other television actors.

Soon after Shilpa’s nasty remarks, Hina’s comments on the same are still awaited.

