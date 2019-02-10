Hina Khan is among the allrounders of the industry who leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos and phenomenal acting skills. The Internet sensation has about 4.4 million followers on Instagram and recently uploaded her winter rocking picture dressed in a pantsuit.

Hina Khan hot photos: By spreading the hotness of her attires and looks, Hina Khan aka Komolika has made her space in the hearts of many after her outstanding performance in the show. The hottie has a huge fan base and keeps giving major fashion to her fans with her stylish attires. The Internet sensation recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her professional looks. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a blazer pantsuit, which is making the actor look smarter. The hottie has further complicated her look with her crazy glares and beige colour footwear which is suiting her well.

Hina Khan is currently making news for her phenomenal acting and depicting the role of Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Hina first appeared in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Akshara which was appreciated by her fans a lot. The actor also appeared in Salman Khan show Bigg Boss season 11 and successfully became the first runner up. Hina is also counted amongst the highest paid actors of the Indian Television series and leaves no chance of showcasing her talent in the industry. The actor also featured in the music video Bhasoodi which was liked by her fans and garnered massive views on YouTube as well.

