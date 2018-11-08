Diwali is a festival that brings light and love to everyone's life. Talking about the television world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya posted some adorable photos of them celebrating Diwali. And now, adding up to the list, television queen Hina Khan has shared a glimpse from her evening too. With a beautiful background of glittering lights, the duo is looking stunning as ever.

Diwali is a festival that brings light and love to everyone’s life. Celebrating Diwali with someone you love is the best idea. The Bollywood couples and Telly stars followed this and spent this special occasion with their loved ones. Talking about the television world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya posted some adorable photos of them celebrating Diwali. And now, adding up to the list, television queen Hina Khan has shared a glimpse from her evening too.

Hina Khan aka Komolika took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her celebrating Diwali with the love of her life Rocky Jaiswal. With a beautiful background of glittering lights, the duo is looking stunning as ever. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating for a while now and we have witnessed many hot and happening photos of them together. This time too, they added a tadka by matching outfits for the occasion. While Hina Khan is carrying a one shoulder dress, Rocky is sporting a bandh gala suit.

After the Durga puja photo updates of the couples together, the fans are going gaga over their Diwali post. It was only a few weeks ago that Hina Khan posted photos of her enjoying Durga Puja with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Every now and then, they keep sharing adorable stills which give major couple goals to the fans.

On work front, Hina Khan is currently playing the iconic vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika. Since her entry was so sizzling, the TRP of the show went crazily high as she entered. Carrying the role with utmost grace, Hina Khan has made everyone a fan of her. The diva already enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, of more than 3.9 million and now she this sexy vamp role is gaining her even more popularity.

