Hina Khan wishes fans Jumma Mubarak in de-glam avatar, see photo: Hina Khan on Friday wishes her fans Jumma Mubarak with a beautiful photo. Scroll down to read the full article.

Hina Khan is on a roll lately and there is no disagreeing to the fact that the actor is working really hard to keep her game on the top. Hina recently made her glamorous debut on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019 and it was really something big for the actor as well as her fans. Now, the actor has landed back in India and is prepping for her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, the actor decided to go her outer sparkles aside and shared this simple yet beautiful selfie on the Instagram story.

Mostly seen in a glam-up avatar, Hina Khan went with an almost no-makeup look in the new photo. Wearing a white hijab, the actor wishes her fans “Jumma Mubarak”. The selfie was indeed a very beautiful way of the actor to wish her fans on a holy day. It was not the first time that the actor shared such a gorgeous photo with her followers on Instagram as she keeps sharing updates about her daily life with the fans.

Here is an assortment of some of her posts shared with the followers on the photo-sharing platform. Take a look:

Hina Khan became a prominent face on the small screens after her iconic roles in TV soaps like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. She then appeared in popular reality TV show Bigg Boss and Khataro Ke Khiladi. The actor is now to make her Bollywood debut with the film Lines which also features Farida Jalal and Rishi Bhutani. The actor has also bagged a role in Vikram Bhatt’s next release.

