When it comes to glamour and style, there is only one actress who can master both these fields with absolute ease Hina Khan. Right from her acting to her off-screen presence, the hottie misses no chance of making her fans go gaga with her hot and sexy looks. Moreover, the hottie is also a gym enthusiast and misses no opportunity of giving major fitness goals with her photos from her workout sessions.

This will not be wrong to say that with her prowess and her unique fashion style, the hottie has always grabbed the limelight and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her talent. Recently, the hottie was seen in her Bollywood debut Hacked which was backed by Vikram Bhatt and shared screens with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. Hacked is among the critically acclaimed films which showcased that Hina Khan is no less than an allrounder.

Recently, Hina Khan shared some pictures from her workout regime wherein she is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in a pink cameo top with workout pants. Now, this is not the first time when Hina Khan has set the Internet on fire with her gym photos, Hina is a pro and keeps garnering attention with her hit photos.

Not just this Hina Khan will also be seen films like Lines, Soulmate, Wish List and the Country of Blind which will be releasing in the upcoming year.

