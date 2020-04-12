Hacked star Hina Khan is among the phenomenal actors who leave no chance of interacting and astonishing her fans with her crazy yet informative videos on Instagram. This won’t be wrong to say that Hina Khan is very active on social media and is a true source of inspiration to many. From sharing her cooking diaries, educating her fans about the precautions taken during the pandemic to entertaining them with her dramatic videos, Hina Khan is an allrounder.
Further, Hina Khan is also known for her fitness regime and misses no chance of hitting the gym. Even during this lockdown time when all the gyms are closed, Hina Khan is making sure to sweat out by doing her workout at home. In her recent photo, Hina Khan can be seen motivating fans doing leg workout in a pink bralette. Now this is not the first time, earlier to this as well Hina Khan shared pictures from her home workout and revealed that it is important to stay fit even when if you are sitting at home.
Further, Hina Khan is also trying to cross her comfort zone as in her last video, Hina was seen trying herself in the kitchen knowing the fact that she doesn’t like cooking. Well, that calls for full marks to her enthusiasm as she trying level best to do new things each passing day.
Some days back, Hina Khan also taught her fans how to make home-made reusable masks due to the shortage of masks in the markets. It seems that Hina Khan masters the talent of keeping her fans engaged with her videos and keep educating them with her unique content.
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself. #WeAreInThisTogether #LetsFightCovid19
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether