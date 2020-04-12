Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her heavy workout session which will surely motivate you to workout at home. Take a look at the photos

Hacked star Hina Khan is among the phenomenal actors who leave no chance of interacting and astonishing her fans with her crazy yet informative videos on Instagram. This won’t be wrong to say that Hina Khan is very active on social media and is a true source of inspiration to many. From sharing her cooking diaries, educating her fans about the precautions taken during the pandemic to entertaining them with her dramatic videos, Hina Khan is an allrounder.

Further, Hina Khan is also known for her fitness regime and misses no chance of hitting the gym. Even during this lockdown time when all the gyms are closed, Hina Khan is making sure to sweat out by doing her workout at home. In her recent photo, Hina Khan can be seen motivating fans doing leg workout in a pink bralette. Now this is not the first time, earlier to this as well Hina Khan shared pictures from her home workout and revealed that it is important to stay fit even when if you are sitting at home.

Further, Hina Khan is also trying to cross her comfort zone as in her last video, Hina was seen trying herself in the kitchen knowing the fact that she doesn’t like cooking. Well, that calls for full marks to her enthusiasm as she trying level best to do new things each passing day.

Some days back, Hina Khan also taught her fans how to make home-made reusable masks due to the shortage of masks in the markets. It seems that Hina Khan masters the talent of keeping her fans engaged with her videos and keep educating them with her unique content.

