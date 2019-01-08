Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika, the one and only Hina Khan has been giving major fitness goals to all her millions of fans with her workout and fitness videos! The former Bigg Boss runner-up keeps sharing her fabulous workout videos and the latest workout videos will make you forget all your excuses and make you hit the gym right now!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika, the one and only Hina Khan has been giving major fitness goals to all her millions of fans with her workout and fitness videos! The former Bigg Boss runner-up keeps sharing her fabulous workout videos and the latest workout videos will make you forget all your excuses and make you hit the gym right now! In the video, we see Hina Khan doing abs workout in a sexy pink sports bra and black leggings.

Hina Khan has millions of Instagram followers and her latest workout video is a treat to watch and give you major fitness goals! Hina Khan has been ruling the Indian television industry for the past several years and was playing the lead role in Star Plus’s popular family daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the lead role in the serial for almost eight years and became a household name.

Hina Khan, in 2017, participated in popular Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss. She was a contestant in the 11th season and emerged as the first runner-up in the show. Hina Khan is currently playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

