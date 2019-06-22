Television star Hina Khan has again set the Internet on fire with her latest workout video. Hina Khan is an allrounder and leaves no chance of winning hearts on social media. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her personal and professional upgrades. Watch the hot video here:

Hina Khan is among the fashionista who leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hard work and talent. Rather it is flashing up her style and glamour or impressing everyone with her on-screen performance, Hina Khan is an allrounder and misses no chance of conquering the heart of her fans. Further, her sartorial choices of clothes and breathtaking looks make her fans go weak in the knees.

Recently, the actor has shared a workout video which is currently creating a buzz on social media. Dressed in black crop top and workout legging, the actor can be seen sweating out hard at the gym. Starting from leg exercises to abs, the actor seems to nail everything with her hard work and dedication.

Hina Khan is a gym rat and leaves no chance of hitting the gym. The actor is a true source of inspiration and her toned legs with her perfect curves is proof of her fitness.

To those who wonder the secret behind her outstanding body, you have landed in the right place. The actor is fond of food and believes the only solution for fitness is a balance between your workout and diet. The actor hits the gym 5 times week and her schedule involves all sorts of exercise like weight training, stretching and cardio. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her daily upgrades.

Recently, the report revealed that Hina Khan will soon be back in her top-rated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the role of Komolika and is likely to shake hands with Mr. Rishabh Bajaj.

