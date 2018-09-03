Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star and Bigg Boss season 11 contestant, is giving some great motivation by posting her workout videos and pictures. Though she was trolled for posting her gym clothes, the diva has not ceased to win hearts. This was not the first time she was trolled, earlier she was trolled for wearing a bikini during her summer vacation in Goa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star and Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has become the latest fitness icon, who has been lately giving massive fitness goals. She often posts her workout videos on Instagram, and those videos can be quite motivating for all those who think losing weight is a big issue.

Though the hottie was trolled for putting gym photos on her official Instagram account when one of her fans wrote, “Be sharm ladki..kya tuje marna yaad nahi..kya jawab dogi Allah KO.ki fame k liye puri dunya KO apna nanga badan dikhaya hai,” the actor fiercely dealt with the troll and instead of replying to hatred, is motivating people how to be fit.

Earlier, just a day after Eid celebrations, Hina shared workout videos, which depicted that fitness is not something she does out of compulsion, it is rather after choice and fitness is her lifestyle and life mantra that she always adheres to. This was not the first time she was trolled, earlier she was trolled for wearing a bikini during her summer vacation in Goa.

The gorgeous lady gained popularity after she became the contest of Bigg Boss season 11 and it has been reported that she will now be seen in the iconic character of Komolika in the reboot version of the popular show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which is going to be directed by Ekta Kapoor.

While most of her fans might follow her and stalk her immensely on social media, this article brings some of the amazing workout videos and pictures of the gorgeous Hina Khan.

