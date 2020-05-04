Hina Khan TikTok video: Hina Khan is among the top actors who is making the most of the lockdown period. From entertaining the fans with new hilarious content to educating masses by informative videos important during the pandemic, Hina Khan is extremely active on social media. Recently, Hina Khan shared another video where she is seen worshiping the lord of lockdown—Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.
Not just this, earlier to this Hina Khana also shared an entertaining video where she was seen comparing the pre and the post lockdown time. From trying her hands in cooking to washing vegetables, sanitizing all the groceries, mopping the house to sharing her sketches, Hina Khan leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fan base on social media.
Moreover, the hottie also shared the importance of keeping roza during Ramadan and keeps sharing pictures from her daily routine. Recently, Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone also released which showcased a new side of the actor to her audience. To those, who don’t know, as the name suggests, the film is based on phone addiction and how it has impacted the life of people.
Watch Hina Khan’s hilarious video here—
Hina Khan started her career by first appearing in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Akshara and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Post to which, she appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11. Moreover, she also appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the role of Komolika and proved her versitality.
They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor Have a laugh ..🤣🤣🤣 Until We Spread our Wings Again .. So long !