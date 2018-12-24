Hina Khan hot photos: Television beauty Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute picture of Ravi Dubey on his birthday. The gorgeous diva gave a perfect birthday surprise to her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant. Take a look at the adorable birthday wish of Hina Khan for Ravi Dubey.

Hina Khan hot photo: Television beauty Hina khan never misses a chance to surprise her fans with sizzling photos and adorable videos. She is not only the style icon but is also one if the known Internet sensation. The stunning lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute birthday wish to television star Ravi Dubey by posting his funny photo on photo-sharing app.

Well, Ravi Dubey simply got the cutest wish from Hina as he looks like a baby sleeping and all lost in his dream world with eye mask on. Not just that, she even wrote a cute birthday message for Dubey in her post that was shared today i.e. December 24. The photo has so far garnered over 1,52,641 likes on social media. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the most adorable upload of Hina Khan featuring Ravi Dubey:

On the work front, Hina Khan who is popularly known as Akshara Singhania is currently seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Not just that, Hina Khan is also gearing up for her debut film starring Farida Jalal.

