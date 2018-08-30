Hina Khan urf Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kay Kehlata Hai is back with a treat for her fans! The beauty never disappoints her fans when it comes to hot and sexy photos. The lady known for her fashion statements at the promotional events or awards shows, Hina Khan this time took to her official Instagram account to share her latest gym photos.

Hina Khan urf Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kay Kehlata Hai is back with a treat for her fans! The beauty never disappoints her fans when it comes to hot and sexy photos. The lady known for her fashion statements at the promotional events or awards shows, Hina Khan this time took to her official Instagram account to share her latest gym photos. In the photo, Hina is seen donning a blue gym tee with a hot pink colour sports bra. Don’t miss her black shorts and multicoloured sports shoes. Totally into workout mode, the actress looked super hot while she posed with dumbbells. Favourite shutterbugs actress, Khan in the post wrote, “The hotter you dress when you workout, the better you feel and the harder you workout.”

This is what the hot lady wore in her latest gym pictures:

Well, former Bigg Boss contestant has not posted her gym photos for the first time. The hottie on August 17, took to her official Instagram account to share her gym photos and videos in a white sports bra with white shoes and black leggings.

Making it “SORE” @vikky2121 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 17, 2018 at 2:51am PDT

Don’t forget to miss her gym video in the hot pink sports bra!

Ever since Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has created the buzz in the glamorous industry, Hina Khan essaying the role of Kamolika came to limelight. While Ekta Kapoor’s show is all set to go on air in September, the makers have still not unveiled who is going to essay the role of Kamolika. Well, we are simply hoping that Hina Khan makes a comeback to the industry soon!

