Television star Hina Khan is one of the leading ladies of the industry who enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. Currently, she has been basking appreciation for bringing all the masala to star plus's famous show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. With her sexy looks and superb performance, Hina Khan has made everyone a fan of her.

She is sexy, she is beautiful, she is talented! She is Hina Khan! One of the most loved and adored ladies of the television industry. Hina Khan debuted in the telly world with her daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and since then, she never looked back. Hian Khan garnered massive popularity when she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and also became the talk-of-the-town! The gorgeous lady has been really working hard these years and finally got her reward as he bagged her ticket to Bollywood. Soon, she will be seen sizzling the silver screen with her performance.

The television diva is an avid social media user who keeps on updating her fans about her daily life happenings. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a few selfies on her story. The morning selfie of Hina Khan, all dressed-up and enthusiastic to start a Monday is sure to refresh you! Take a look yourself

Well, not just this, the diva also shared some gorgeous selfies yesterday on her stories where she can be seen wearing a blue eye lens. No doubt, it is absolutely enhancing her beauty and making her look stunning. Hina Khan is donning a beautiful pastel dress and showing off her captivating eyes, take a look!

