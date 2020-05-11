Television actor Hina Khan recently opened up about her life under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak and shared a funny incident with her mother.

The nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus-COVID-19 is making everyone do things that they wouldn’t do otherwise. It is a similar case with popular television actress Hina Khan. In a recent interview with a news portal on her lockdown life, Hina revealed that her mother asked her to wash the doormat and it elicited a rather funny reaction from her. She said that when her mother asked her to do it, it came as a shock to her but then the situation turned quite funny. She had a hearty laugh while doing the same.

When asked how is it keeping roza amid Ramzan during lockdown, Hina said that it used to be quite touch each year because she would be working while being on a fast. This year, she doesn’t have much work to do and is resting at home so it is much easier. She just has to break the fast later in the day so she is making the most out of this time.

In the interview, Hina Khan also revealed that she has learnt to be patient and composed during this lockdown. It is a better way to handle things and she feels she has managed to conquer it now.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Hina Khan has been keeping her fans entertained with her relatable, entertaining and informative posts. From cooking, cleaning, sketching, dancing to working out, she is doing everything to keep herself busy, which is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. The actress also featured in a short film titled Smartphone recently.

