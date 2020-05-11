The nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus-COVID-19 is making everyone do things that they wouldn’t do otherwise. It is a similar case with popular television actress Hina Khan. In a recent interview with a news portal on her lockdown life, Hina revealed that her mother asked her to wash the doormat and it elicited a rather funny reaction from her. She said that when her mother asked her to do it, it came as a shock to her but then the situation turned quite funny. She had a hearty laugh while doing the same.
When asked how is it keeping roza amid Ramzan during lockdown, Hina said that it used to be quite touch each year because she would be working while being on a fast. This year, she doesn’t have much work to do and is resting at home so it is much easier. She just has to break the fast later in the day so she is making the most out of this time.
In the interview, Hina Khan also revealed that she has learnt to be patient and composed during this lockdown. It is a better way to handle things and she feels she has managed to conquer it now.
During the coronavirus lockdown, Hina Khan has been keeping her fans entertained with her relatable, entertaining and informative posts. From cooking, cleaning, sketching, dancing to working out, she is doing everything to keep herself busy, which is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. The actress also featured in a short film titled Smartphone recently.
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether
My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime