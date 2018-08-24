Television queen Hina Khan has been raising the temperature with her sexy and sultry photos that she has been sharing on her Instagram account lately. After mesmerising us with her sexy workout videos and giving fans fitness goals, Hina Khan is now on a roll as she shared some sexy photos from her latest vacation on her Instagram account.

In the photos, which have driven her fans across the country crazy, Hina Khan is seen in her sexy avatar as she is chilling in the pool. Dressed in a sexy and sizzling polka dot white and blue bikini, Hina Khan looks extremely sexy as she poses in the pool.

Seems like Hina Khan is having a great time with her friends on a weekend getaway and she is seen smiling and laughing is all her pics and making the most of the time with her girlfriends. Joining her is Rocky Jaiswal, who is Hina Khan’s longtime beau. They both made their relationship public on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 11 which is hosted by Salman Khan. Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses who shot to fame with popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role as Akshara won her a lot of appreciation. She played the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years.

Hina Khan grabbed all headlines with her stint on controversial reality game show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up. She is one of the fashion icons of Indian television and has millions of followers across the nation. Hina Khan’s recent dance video titled Bhasoodi which is sung by Sonu Thakral has garnered 30 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. Hina Khan was also the first runner-up on reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi and according to latest media speculations, Hina Khan has been roped in to play the negative role in Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot.

