Television sensation Hina Khan, who ruled the Indian television industry for eight years as she played the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’s popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has now again come back with a bang in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot in which she is playing the iconic role of Komolika, has been setting the Internet ablaze with her sexy and sultry photos.

On Saturday, a sexy throwback photo of the star started surfacing on the Internet which was shared by one of Hina Khan’s fan pages and the photo has taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Hina Khan dressed in a sexy black and silver saree and the television diva is holding her hair from one hand. Her seductive expressions are to die for and the pose is also killer. Hina Khan is one of the highest paid television actresses and is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

Hina Khan participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up in the show. Hina Khan grabbed all headlines during her stint on the show and has a huge fan following.

