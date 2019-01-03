The Komolika of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Hina Khan has been ruling the television industry for the past nine years! She is one of the most stunning actresses of the small screen and became everyone's favourite and became a household name after she played the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over 8 years.

The Komolika of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Hina Khan has been ruling the television industry for the past nine years! She is one of the most stunning actresses of the small screen and became everyone’s favourite and became a household name after she played the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over 8 years. Hina Khan has now become a social media sensation as she has a crazy fan following on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, among others.

Hina Khan is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing her workout videos on her official Instagram account which are loved by fans! A throwback workout video of the television star started doing rounds on social media on Thursday afternoon and the video has been breaking the Internet. In the video, we see Hina Khan doing shoulder exercise and she is looking way too hot! Hina Khan is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. The diva participated in the 11th season of the controversial reality show and emerged as the first runner-up of the season.

Hina Khan is currently playing the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

