Television queen Hina Khan sizzles in a satin Magenta dress for her latest photoshoot. Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, known for her fashion sense took to her official Instagram account to share some hot and stunning photos. Her simple makeup and those toned legs is all that you need to take a look at.

Hina Khan is back again with a hot and sizzling photo shoot! This time in a satin magenta dress exposing her toned thighs and shoulders. Her smokey eyes and laced-up netted footwear is a perfect match. Earlier, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen having a gala time in London. Known for her amazing dressing sense in Salman Khan’s show and even in her daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khan knows how to sizzle in any attire given to her.

Take a look at the latest photoshoot of Hina Khan that came as a treat for her huge fan followings

The social media sensation who was limelight for her controversial statements in Bigg Boss 11 often shares her stunning photos on Instagram. The latest was from her London tour, take a look at the photos. Hina Khan went to London for a Charity event held in the month of July, this year.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan sets the Internet on fire with her sexy photoshoot in London

❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 28, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

As per sources, Hina Khan will be seen essaying the role of famous vicious lady Kamolika from Ekta Kapoor’s iconic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Well, we are sure Hina Khan fans are excited to watch their lady love on the small screen after Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Although, Khan herself has not confirmed but there are reports of her joining the team of much awaited daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring Erica Fernandes as the leading lady. She was even seen in Sonu Thukral’s latest Punjabi song Bhasoodi. The song received a mix reaction from fans.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan slapped with a legal notice, here’s why

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More