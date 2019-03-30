Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to create a buzz by appearing in Hindi Medium 2 opposite Irrfan Khan. Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor might appear in the role of a cop. The film will be shot in the US and will also feature Radhika Madan. Post to this, Kareena Kapoor will also feature in Raj Mehta's film Good News opposite Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood Bebo Kareena Kapoor is counted among the most glamorous divas of the B-town. Recently, a report revealed that the actor will next be seen on screens with Irrfan Khan in the film Hindi Medium 2. Reports suggest that Kareena will be featuring as the female lead in the film and likely to appear in a cop role. Talking about Hindi Medium, the film was helmed by Saket Choudhary and was produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar in 2017. The film narrated the story of a couple, who wanted to provide their daughter with the best education. The story included various social themes like parenting, class, social mobility, education, and language. It is also said that the film was a remake of Malayalam film Salt Mango Tree of 2015. The film became Irrfan Khan’s highest grossing film and garnered a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The film featured Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Sabar Qamar in lead roles.

The reports also revealed that Hindi Medium 2 will be shot in the US as the first part was shooted in India. The film will narrate the story of a daughter, who leaves India to pursue higher education from the United States. Reports suggest that the role of the daughter will be played by Radhika Madan. The sequel will also mark Irrfan Khan’s first project after suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour. Irrfan Khan revealed about his diagnosis by sharing an emotional message on Twitter.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor’s future projects, apart from Hindi Medium 2, the hottie will be appearing in Karan Johar’s Takht, which is a period drama film based on the era of Mughals. The film features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Post this, the hardworking actor will also feature in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. It is a rom-com which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens on September 6, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More