While Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 14.61 crore, Dangal minted Rs 12.99 crore on the opening day at the China Box Office.“#BajrangiBhaijaan… Now #HindiMedium starts with a BIG BANG in China… Collects a WHOPPING $ 3.39 million [₹ 22.06 cr] on Day 1 [Wed]… Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China.”Hindi Medium is jointly produced by T-Series Films and Maddock Films and the film received positive reviews from critics and audience in India. It was a sleeper blockbuster which shined at the Indian box office and is set to rule China box office soon.

#Dangal… #SecretSuperstar… #BajrangiBhaijaan… Now #HindiMedium starts with a BIG BANG in China… Collects a WHOPPING $ 3.39 million [₹ 22.06 cr] on Day 1 [Wed]… Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam-language film Salt Mango Tree and it made over 102 crores worldwide when it released in 2017. The film received six major nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Khan, Best Actress for Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Dobriyal. It won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Khan.

