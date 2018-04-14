Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s comedy-drama titled Hindi Medium, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2017 recently released in China, has managed to collect Rs 174.85 crore at the China box office. Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam-language film Salt Mango Tree.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday shared the phenomenal figures of the box office collection of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and wrote, “#HindiMedium slows down considerably as Week 2 commences in CHINA… Multiple new releases [including #Rampage] have cut into the market share…[Week 2] Fri $ 0.61 mn, Total: $ 26.78 million [₹ 174.78 cr].” The film, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in lead role has managed to win the hearts of Chinese audience and in the coming days, it might break many previous records of Indian films released in China.

Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam-language film Salt Mango Tree and it made over 102 crores worldwide when it released in 2017. The film received six major nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Khan, Best Actress for Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Dobriyal. It won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Khan.

