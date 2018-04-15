Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s comedy-drama titled Hindi Medium, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2017, has collected Rs Rs 184.06 crore at the China box office. Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. The film is jointly produced by T-Series Films and Maddock Films and the film received positive reviews from critics and audience in India.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer and wrote, "#HindiMedium biz more than doubles on second Sat in CHINA… Is nearing ₹ 200 cr mark…[Week 2] Fri $ 0.62 mn, Sat $ 1.41 mn, Total: $ 28.20 million [₹ 184.06 cr]."

Hindi Medium is the third Hindi film to release in China this year after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Also, Secret Superstar has almost minted over Rs 800 crore in China and it will be interesting to see if Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is able to set new records at the China Box Office. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam-language film Salt Mango Tree. It made over 102 crores worldwide when it released in 2017. The film received six major nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Khan, Best Actress for Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Dobriyal. It won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Khan.

