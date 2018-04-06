Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s 2017 blockbuster film Hindi Medium which opened to a whopping amount of Rs 22.06 crore on day one, has now collected Rs 40.81 crore on the second day two making it a total collection of Rs 63.06 crore by far. The film, which also broke opening day records of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal, has broken many records by collecting such a huge amount in just two days of its release at the China Box Office.

It will be interesting to see if the film is able to surpass the lifetime collection of previous Bollywood films which released in China

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium which recently released in China and wrote, “Content is King… Much like its performance in India, #HindiMedium witnesses a PHENOMENAL 83.63% GROWTH on Day 2 in China…Wed $ 3.42 mn, Thu $ 6.28 mn, Total: $ 9.70 million [₹ 63.06 cr] Approx ₹ 40.81 cr on Day 2… That’s a ROCKING START indeed!” He further tweeted, “The MASSIVE START of #HindiMedium in China should encourage the makers of content-driven Indian films, which *don’t* ride on star power, to release their films in China… You never know what luck has in store for you!”

Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. The film is jointly produced by T-Series Films and Maddock Films and the film received positive reviews from critics and audience in India. It made over 102 crores worldwide when it released in 2017. It will be interesting to see if the film is able to surpass the lifetime collection of previous Bollywood films which released in China.

