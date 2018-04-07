Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium has zoomed past Rs 100 crore at China's box office in just 3 days. After receiving a greater opening than Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijan (Rs 14.61 crore) and Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs. 12.99 crore), Hindi Medium opened with whooping opening collection of Rs 24.31 crore.

After a glorious run of films like Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal in China, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 3 days of the film release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the film and tweeted, “Riding on extremely positive word of mouth, #HindiMedium packs yet another SOLID DAY in China… Crosses ₹ 100 cr in 3 days… Eyeing a fruitful innings at China BO… Wed $ 3.42 mn Thu $ 6.29 mn Fri $ 6.04 mn Total: $ 15.75 million [₹ 102.29 cr]”

Riding on extremely positive word of mouth, #HindiMedium packs yet another SOLID DAY in China… Crosses ₹ 100 cr in 3 days… Eyeing a fruitful innings at China BO…

Wed $ 3.42 mn

Thu $ 6.29 mn

Fri $ 6.04 mn

Total: $ 15.75 million [₹ 102.29 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2018

With a bigger opening than films like Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 14.61 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs. 12.99 crore) in China, Hindi Medium (Rs 24.31 crore) has definitely striked a right chord among the chinese audiences. Speaking about the film’s massive jump at the box office on Day 2, Taran had earlier said, “The MASSIVE START of #HindiMedium in China should encourage the makers of content-driven Indian films, which *don’t* ride on star power, to release their films in China… You never know what luck has in store for you!”

Also Read: Raid box office Day 22: Ajay Devgn starrer enters Rs 100 crore club

The MASSIVE START of #HindiMedium in China should encourage the makers of content-driven Indian films, which *don’t* ride on star power, to release their films in China… You never know what luck has in store for you! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018

Despite facing a box office with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend in India, Hindi Medium has managed to collect a total of Rs. ₹96.65 during its lifetime run. Helmed by Saket Chaudhary and written by Zeenat Lakhani along with Saket, the film starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal in prominent roles. Speaking about the film’s launch in China, Saket had told a leading news agency, “I think all of us owe Aamir Khan for showing an initiative and vision in taking Hindi cinema to a new and large audience. Without ‘Dangal’, the Chinese audience may have not been familiar with the new Hindi cinema emerging here that blends entertainment with strong social themes.” “’Secret Superstar’ has established that even smaller Hindi films have an opportunity there. We would like ‘Hindi Medium’ to do well and continue the trend. We are a continuation, not a competition,” the filmmaker added.

Also Read: Blackmail box office collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer mints Rs 2.81 crore

Also Read: Tiger is Free! Fans rejoice as Salman Khan gets bail in Blackbuck poaching case

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App