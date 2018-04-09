Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s comedy-drama titled Hindi Medium, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2017 recently released in China, has managed to collect Rs 138.42 crore in the extended opening weekend breaking many box office records. Hindi Medium is the third Hindi film to release in China this year after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday shared the phenomenal figures of the box office collection of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and how the films has been shining at the China box office.“#HindiMedium packs a SOLID TOTAL in *extended opening weekend* in China… Crosses *lifetime biz* [India] in weekend… Will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays…Wed $ 3.42 mn, Thu $ 6.29 mn, Fri $ 6.05 mn, Sat $ 3.82 mn, Sun $ 1.74 mn, Total: $ 21.32 mn [₹ 138.42 cr],” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Hindi Medium is the third Hindi film to release in China this year after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Also, Secret Superstar has almost minted over Rs 800 crore in China and it will be interesting to see if Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is able to set new records at the China Box Office.

