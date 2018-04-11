Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark by collecting Rs 155.10 crore. The film, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in lead role has managed to win the hearts of Chinese audience and in the coming days it might break many previous records of Indian films released in China.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, which released in China and broke the record of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s records, entering the Rs 100 crore club in just three days of its release, has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark by collecting Rs 155.10 crore. The film, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead role has managed to win the hearts of Chinese audience and in the coming days, it might break many previous records of Indian films released in China.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer and wrote, “#HindiMedium is ROCK-STEADY on weekdays, after its *5-day extended weekend* in CHINA… Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark on Tue [Day 7]…Extended weekend: $ 21.33 mn. Note: The film opened on Wed. Hence, Wed to Sun biz.Mon $ 1.29 mn, Tue $ 1.20 mn, Total: $ 23.82 million [₹ 155.10 cr]” The film has emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian films in recent years.

Earlier, many films like Aamir Khan’s PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has earned a lot of money at the China box office and now its Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium which is ruling China’s box office currently. Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. The film is jointly produced by T-Series Films and Maddock Films and the film received positive reviews from critics and audience in India.

