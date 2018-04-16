Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and actress Saba Qamar starrer 2017 film Hindi Medium has been shining at the China box office and will soon cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The film, which was a sleeper blockbuster in India last year, has collected Rs 192.58 crore and will soon enter the Rs 200 crore club at the China box office.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar starrer and wrote, “After a dip on second Fri, #HindiMedium was back on track on second Sat and Sun in CHINA… Nears ₹ 200 cr mark…[Week 2] Fri $ 0.62 mn, Sat $ 1.41 mn, Sun $ 1.20 mn. Total: $ 29.42 million [₹ 192.58 cr.” Hindi Medium was loved by the Indian audience as well as critics and now it is spreading the magic in China. After Salman and Aamir Khan, Irrfan is the third Bollywood Khan to rule the China box office.

Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam-language film Salt Mango Tree and it made over 102 crores worldwide when it released in 2017. The film received six major nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Khan, Best Actress for Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Dobriyal. It won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Khan.

