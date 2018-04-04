Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s 2017 film Hindi Medium has released at the China Box Office on Wednesday. The film also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam-language film Salt Mango Tree. It will be interesting to see if Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is able to set new records at the China Box Office.

Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar’s comedy-drama titled Hindi Medium, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2017 has now released in China on Wednesday—April 4. However, it will be interesting to see if the film, which minted Rs 70 crore at the Indian Box Office, will be able to become another Indian film to have a massive opening at the China Box Office just like previous Indian films such as Aamir Khan’s PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Also, it is known to all that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has a huge fan base across China and now its Irrfan Khan’s turn to impress the audience in China.

Hindi Medium will be the third Hindi film to release in China this year after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Also, Secret Superstar has almost minted over Rs 800 crore in China and it will be interesting to see if Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is able to set new records at the China Box Office. Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released at the China Box Office in March has entered the Rs 300 crore blub already.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! Deepika Padukone to reunite with ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor once again, here’s what we know

Hindi Medium is written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam-language film Salt Mango Tree and it made over 102 crores worldwide when it released in 2017. The film received six major nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Khan, Best Actress for Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Dobriyal. It won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Khan.

ALSO READ: Giving birth to Adira made Hichki star Rani Mukerji realise how she can love someone more than herself

ALSO READ: Sonchiriya: Bhumi Pednekar unveils her dacoit look from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App